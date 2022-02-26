Charbonneau / Amato share new video for As Fragile Ghosts

Canadian Kosmische synth duo Charbonneau / Amato have released a new video for As Fragile Ghosts, which you can watch below. It's taken from their upcoming album Synth Works Vol. 2 which will be released through Backward Music on March 4.

The pair, Mathieu Charbonneau and Pietro Amato, recorded the new album over five days in March of 2020 at Montreal's Studio La Traque, the country going into lockdown almost as soon as the session was concluded.

Charbonneau and Amato are seasoned musicians. The pair orginally formed their partnership as two-thirds of the instrumental trio Torngat. Amato’s longtime projects include Bell Orchestre and The Luyas, and Charbonneau (a former Luya), works with Avec Pas d'Casque, Organ Mood, Ferriswheel and Suuns. In recent years, both players have expanded their focus into soundtrack work.

Pre-order Synth Works Vol. 2.

