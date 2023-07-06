Cellar Darling and Iamthemorning hook up for October European tour

Swiss prog rock trio Cellar Darling have hooked up with Russian baroque proggers Iamthemorning for an October European tour. The pairing also gives Maer, the new project between Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy and Iamthemorning's Marjana Semkina the chance to make their live bow too!

The tour kicks off with Cellar Darling's much anticipated appearance at this year's Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival and the band are now joined on the bill by Iamthemorning, followed by a UK show at Oslo in London before the bands head off to Europe.

"This is pretty much a family endeavour," enthuses Iamthemorning's Marjana Semkina. "Iamthemorning on tour with Cellar Darling feels special already but

adding an appearance, even brief, from Maer to the mixture brings it to a new level for me. It'll certainly be an experiment and a group effort - we will probably make all the musicians in the travel party chip in to bring Maer to life on stage. I'm rather looking forward to it.



"It feels right to finally go touring together after spending so much time with Anna in and out of the studio, and it's lovely to see Iamthemorning finally going back to life after the turmoil of the recent years, with so many tours cancelled because of pandemic and then war. Very happy to bring the band back on the road with our

wonderful guest musicians Liam McLaughlin and Evan Carson."

You can view the full list of tour dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Cellar Darling/Iamthemornong/Maer 2023 European tour

Oct 6: UK Chepstow Summer's End Progressive Rock festival

Oct 7: UK London Oslo

Oct 8: UK Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Oct 11: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje

Oct 12: NED Leiden Gebr de Nobel

Oct 14: GER Bremen TOWER

Oct 15: GER Cologne Luxor

Oct 16: GER Frankfurt Nachtleben

Oct 17: CZE Prague Kasalrna Karlin

Oct 19: POL Poznan 2Progi

Oct 20: POL Krakow Kamienna 12

Oct 22: AUT Vienna Viper Room

Oct 23: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann Studio

Oct 24: FRA Paris Backstage