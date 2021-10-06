Can release excerpt from upcoming Live In Brighton 1975 album

Legendary krautrock pioneers Can have released an excerpt from their upcoming Live In Brighton 1975 album. You can listen to an excerpt of Brighton 75 Sieben below.

Live In Brighton 1975 is the second in a series of live releases from Can and will be released through Mute/Spoon Records on December 3. It serves as a new insight into Can’s unique live performance and on this particular release, which unfolds over seven sections: from a rare and evocative Michael Karoli vocal on Brighton 75 Drei, to Jaki Liebezeit’s incredible drum lead emerging through a fog of audience noise to take centre stage on Brighton 75 Vier before the final track lands us in an incredible Vitamin C jam for Brighton 75 Sieben.

Prog writer Kris Needs, who along with author Rob Young has written the sleeve notes for the new live series of Can released and who was involved in several live Can shows at the Friars club in Aylesbury between 1973-1977, describes the music on the new series as - “like a delirious astral roller coaster, launch-pad a distant speck within minutes as fleeting melodies, vocal lines or rhythms… loomed like iridescent ghosts then evaporated as the spirit took them somewhere else.”

Brighton Live 1975 will be released on limited edition triple gold vinyl and double CD, both packaged in a gatefold sleeve with accompanying booklet.

Can previously released a live excerpt from their Live In Stuttgart 1975 release.

Pre-order Live In Brighton 1975.