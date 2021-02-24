Can release new live clip from upcoming Live In Stuttgart 1975 release

Legendary krautrock pioneers Can have announced a new series of historical live releases, beginning with Can: Live in Stuttgart 1975, which will be released through Mute Records on May 28. You can hear an excerpt of Stuttgart 75 Eins below.

The Can Live series has taken the best of the bootlegged recordings and, overseen by founding member Irmin Schmidt and producer/engineer Rene Tinner, run them through the wringer of 21st century technology to bring you these vital historical documents in the best quality versions possible.

Can: Live in Stuttgart 1975 is documented in five parts, demonstrating an important and formidable element of the Can story: their live performance. Yoiu can see the tracklisting and album artwork below. It will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally.

Pre-order Can: Live in Stuttgart 1975.

(Image credit: Mute Records)

Can: Live In Stuttgart 1975

1. Stuttgart 75 Eins

2. Stuttgart 75 Zwei

3. Stuttgart 75 Drei

4. Stuttgart 75 Vier

5. Stuttgart 75 Fünf