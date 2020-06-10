Caligula's Horse release video for new single Oceanrise

Brisbane-based prog rock quintet Caligula's Horse have released a video for their new single Oceanrise. The song is taken from the band's latest album Rise Radiant, for which the band have been celebrating their highest chart positions yet, including hitting Number 23 in the Australian RIAA charts.

"Oceanrise frames life’s triumphs by celebrating the legacy we each leave behind in death," explains bass player Dale Prinsse. "This was the first song written for the album, and represents Caligula’s Horse in a dynamic, colourful, and uplifting way. Performing in this music video was incredibly fun and full of smiles. The filming coalesced with the day we released our fifth album ‘Rise Radiant’, and the first time the band had seen each other in person for many months. We hope you enjoy it."

Rise Radiant is the band's fifth studio album, produced by the group’s guitarist Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend Project, Leprous).

"Rise Radiant is the album we’ve been working towards for almost a decade," enthuses Vallen. "It represents everything we love about Caligula’s Horse – the colour, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes – all tied up together in a way we could never have managed until now. As a band, we’ve never felt tighter, more inspired, or more driven than in the creation of this record. We’re tremendously proud of Rise Radiant, and we can’t wait for you to hear it!”