Caligula's Horse stream new single Valkyries

Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse have streamed their brand new single Valkyries. The song is taken from the band's upcoming fifth album Rise Radiant, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 22, and which Prog Magazine praised as “the best yet from Caligula’s Horse, a triumph of passion and performance” in our review. You can listen to the stream of Valkyries below.

“Valkyrie is a song that’s very close to our hearts. Its themes of learning patience, ending the war inside ourselves, and celebrating the journey are more timely and appropriate than ever before," says drummer Josh Griffin. "We all had an absolute blast putting this one together, particularly some of the fun interplay between us all and getting every last drop of groove out of it. We’re all incredibly proud of this track. Valkyrie encapsulates everything Rise Radiant represents. It’s vibrant and colourful, dark, groovy and heavy!"

Guitarist Sam Vallen adds of the new album: “Rise Radiant is the album we’ve been working towards for almost a decade. It represents everything we love about Caligula’s Horse – the colour, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes – all tied up together in a way we could never have managed until now. As a band, we’ve never felt tighter, more inspired, or more driven than in the creation of this record. We’re tremendously proud of Rise Radiant, and we can’t wait for you to hear it!”

Fellow guitarist Adrian Goleby recently sent Prog readers a great video telling them how he and the band are dealing with lockdown.

Rise Radiant has been produced by the band's Sam Vallen and mixed by Jens Bogren and will be available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as digital download. The formats also include 2 bonus tracks, covers of Split Enz's Message To My Girl and Peter Gabriel’s Don’t Give Up, which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.