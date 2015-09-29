Caligula’s Horse issue Marigold stream

Caligula’s Horse have issued a stream of their track Marigold with Prog.

It’s taken from their third album Bloom, out on October 16 via InsideOut.

Singer Jim Grey says: “Marigold captures the essence of Bloom to me. The pure energy, vibrant colour and the powerful, uplifting message that a person can not be judged by what they earn, or what they own, but by those they love, and those that love them.

“In that respect, I am a wealthy man. This song is very important to me on a personal level.”

The band will tour in support of the follow-up to 2013’s The Tide, The Thief & River’s End starting in Australia with Tesseract. They’ll then head to Europe for a run of dates throughout November.

Oct 14: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia

Oct 15: Sydney Factory Theatre, Australia

Oct 16: Melbourne Maxx Watt’s, Australia

Oct 17: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Oct 18: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia

Oct 28: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden

Oct 29: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Oct 31: Dresden Grovestation, Germany

Nov 01: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Nov 02: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Nov 03: Wroclaw Liverpool Club, Poland

Nov 04: Prague Podnik, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Nov 06: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 07: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Nov 08: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Nov 09: Milan Lo Fi, Italy

Nov 10: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Nov 12: Luxembourg Sonic Visions, Luxembourg

Nov 13: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Nov 14: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany

Nov 15: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands

Nov 16: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Nov 17: Brussels Rotonde, Belgium

Nov 18: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Nov 19: London Underworld, UK

Nov 20: Glasgow Ivory Blacks, UK

Nov 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Nov 22: Manchester Sound Control, UK