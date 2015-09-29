Caligula’s Horse issue Marigold stream

Caligula’s Horse have issued a stream of their track Marigold with Prog.
It’s taken from their third album Bloom, out on October 16 via InsideOut.
Singer Jim Grey says: “Marigold captures the essence of Bloom to me. The pure energy, vibrant colour and the powerful, uplifting message that a person can not be judged by what they earn, or what they own, but by those they love, and those that love them.
“In that respect, I am a wealthy man. This song is very important to me on a personal level.”
The band will tour in support of the follow-up to 2013’s The Tide, The Thief & River’s End starting in Australia with Tesseract. They’ll then head to Europe for a run of dates throughout November.
Tour dates
Oct 14: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia
Oct 15: Sydney Factory Theatre, Australia
Oct 16: Melbourne Maxx Watt’s, Australia
Oct 17: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia
Oct 18: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia
Oct 28: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden
Oct 29: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Oct 31: Dresden Grovestation, Germany
Nov 01: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Nov 02: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Nov 03: Wroclaw Liverpool Club, Poland
Nov 04: Prague Podnik, Czech Republic
Nov 05: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Nov 06: Budapest A38, Hungary
Nov 07: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Nov 08: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Nov 09: Milan Lo Fi, Italy
Nov 10: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Nov 12: Luxembourg Sonic Visions, Luxembourg
Nov 13: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany
Nov 14: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany
Nov 15: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands
Nov 16: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Nov 17: Brussels Rotonde, Belgium
Nov 18: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Nov 19: London Underworld, UK
Nov 20: Glasgow Ivory Blacks, UK
Nov 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK
Nov 22: Manchester Sound Control, UK