Caligula’s Horse confirm Bloom tracklist

Caligula’s Horse have revealed the tracklist for their third album, Bloom, which will be released on October 16 via InsideOut.

It’ll follow 2011’s Moments From Ephemeral City and 2013’s The Tide, The Thief & River’s End.

Vocalist Jim Grey says in a video message to fans: “We wanted to create an album that was a little bit different, a little bit more colourful and bright – a step away from the darkness we had during River’s End”

Caligula’s Horse play the ProgPower festival in Baarlo, the Netherlands in October.

Tracklist

01. Bloom 02. Marigold 03. Firelight 04. Dragonfly 05. Rust 06. Turntail 07. Daughter Of The Mountain 08. Undergrowth