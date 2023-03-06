Cairo share teaser video for new album Nemesis

UK melodic proggers Cairo have shared a new teaser video to herald the announcement of their second album, Nemesis, which will be released through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on May 5. You can watch. the video below.

We are all excited to at last get our second album out there," says keyboard player and vocalist Rob Cottingham of the follow-up to 2017's Say. "It has taken a while for reasons we are all aware, but we think it has been well worth the wait.

Nemesis, which has been produced by John Mitchell at his Outhouse Studios and features 10 brand new tracks.

"The album asks us to be honest about our own personal shortfalls; how we can take responsibility to look after our planet and each other. It also challenges us to do the right thing and recognise the power of that choice.”

"The Cairo journey has been swan-like these last few years with our feet paddling away like mad under the surface," adds guitarist James Hards. "We’ve not been idle. This album is the result of years of creativity, collaboration and graft. We’re currently planing a UK tour and we can’t wait to get out there and see everyone.”

The album artwork, which you can view below, is by Paul Tippett (It Bites, Frost*, Pendragon) with additional artwork consultancy from Andrew Wildman (Marvel Comics, Transformers, X-Men).

Pre-order Nemesis.