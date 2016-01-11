Bury Tomorrow in Last Light promo

Bury Tomorrow have released a video for Last Light.

The song is taken from the Southampton metalcore outfit’s fourth album Earthbound, released on January 29 via Nuclear Blast. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Runes.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates says: “Last Light is about the acceptance of death. The video uses animation, which is something we’ve never done and it turned out awesome.

“It can be taken two ways - either the loss of sanity while grieving for a loved one, or the literal descent into the afterlife. I feel like the song itself shows a lot more of our melodic side.”

The band previously made the single Memories available to stream and issued a video for the album’s title track.

Bury Tomorrow are the main support for Parkway Drive on their upcoming European tour, which includes four UK dates.