Bury Tomorrow return with Earthbound

Bury Tomorrow have announced their fourth album will be released next year – and they’ve unveiled a video for its title track.

The English metalcore outfit will issue 10-track effort Earthbound on January 29 via Nuclear Blast. The promo for the track of the same name can be viewed below, along with the tracklist.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates says: “To me, Earthbound feels like the distillation of everything we’ve ever wanted this band to be about. Our first three records are kind of part of their own trilogy but this is Bury Tomorrow’s record, we all see this as our chance to show people what we are capable of.”

He adds that the new material gets to the “real nitty gritty” of what their fans want to hear from them. He says: “We wanted pace, we wanted heaviness, and for me, personally, I wanted to write a record which was the sonic embodiment of a circle pit. I think we’ve done that.”

One of the album’s tracks – 301 – features guests vocals from Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta. Earthbound is the follow-up to 2014’s Runes.

BURY TOMORROW EARTHBOUND TRACKLIST