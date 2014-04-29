Bury Tomorrow: Runes

Trending

UK metalcore hopefuls take one step back

There’s an adage in music that it’s not your first hit that makes you, but your second. By anyone’s measure, Bury Tomorrow’s 2012 full-length, Union Of Crowns, was a success. Its big-chorused bluster was lapped up by fans and critics alike and took the band onto festival main stages.

It was always going to be a tough ask to produce a record that matched that benchmark, and if your question is whether Runes is as good as its predecessor then the answer is simple: no. Sure, this isn’t a bad album – Bury Tomorrow kick and punch in all the right directions – but it’s ticking boxes rather than exploding minds.

At its worst, Runes feels nakedly derivative; Dani Winter-Bates’s roar is a dead ringer for Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall, while Jason Cameron’s polite croon owes more than a little to Alexisonfire’s Dallas Green. They are capable of richly textured, expressive metalcore but those moments feel few and far between here.

Not a total misstep, then, but surely not what the band were looking for at this point.