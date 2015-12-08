Bury Tomorrow stream Memories

Bury Tomorrow have made their single Memories available to stream.

It’s taken from upcoming fourth album Earthbound. The successor to 2014’s Runes will feature 10 tracks and includes guest vocals from Hatebreed’s Jamie Jasta.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates says the new material will get to the “nitty gritty” of what fans want to hear. He adds: “The track is another taster of what _Earthbound_ the record is really about. It’s fast and heavy but filled with melody. We have never shied away from the genre metalcore and this track is exactly that.“To me, Earthbound feels like the distillation of everything we’ve ever wanted this band to be about.”

Last month, the band also released the video for the record’s title track.

He adds: “We thought we would give fans an early Christmas present, if people pre-order Earthbound now they get Memories straight away and another part of the album to enjoy.”

Earthbound is released on January 29 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-orders are available now.