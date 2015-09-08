Parkway Drive bring in Thy Art Is Murder

Parkway Drive have announced Architects, Thy Art Is Murder and Bury Tomorrow as the support acts on their 2016 European tour.

The Australian outfit start the trek in Germany in February and will play four UK shows. The mainland Europe gigs will see Architects and Thy Art Is Murder on board, while for the UK shows, Architects will be replaced by Bury Tomorrow.

Parkway Drive say: “We’ve got some awesome bands coming out with us in Europe and UK next year.”

Tickets are available here. Parkway Drive release their next album Ire on September 25.

Jan 22: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany

Jan 23: Munchen Zenith, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jan 26: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Arenanm Swedeb

Jan 28 Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 29: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 30: Koln Palladium, Germany

Jan 31: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 01: Wien Gasometer, Austria

Feb 02: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary

Feb 03: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia

Feb 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Feb 05: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 06: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Feb 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Feb 09: Madrid Sala San Miguel, Spain

Feb 11: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 12: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Feb 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Feb 16: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands