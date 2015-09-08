Parkway Drive bring in Thy Art Is Murder

Parkway Drive have announced Architects, Thy Art Is Murder and Bury Tomorrow as the support acts on their 2016 European tour.
The Australian outfit start the trek in Germany in February and will play four UK shows. The mainland Europe gigs will see Architects and Thy Art Is Murder on board, while for the UK shows, Architects will be replaced by Bury Tomorrow.
Parkway Drive say: “We’ve got some awesome bands coming out with us in Europe and UK next year.”
Tickets are available here. Parkway Drive release their next album Ire on September 25.
PARKWAY DRIVE EUROPEAN AND UK DATES 2016
Jan 22: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany
Jan 23: Munchen Zenith, Germany
Jan 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Jan 26: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Jan 27: Stockholm Arenanm Swedeb
Jan 28 Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 29: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jan 30: Koln Palladium, Germany
Jan 31: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Feb 01: Wien Gasometer, Austria
Feb 02: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary
Feb 03: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Feb 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Feb 05: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Feb 06: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Feb 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Feb 09: Madrid Sala San Miguel, Spain
Feb 11: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 12: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Feb 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Feb 14: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Feb 16: Brussels AB, Belgium
Feb 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands