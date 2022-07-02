Burntfield share video for Empty Dream

Finnish prog trio Burntfield have released their second album Impermanence on vinyl

Finnish prog trio Burntfield have announced that they have released their second album Impermanence on vinyl. You can watch a video for the song Empty Dream below.

Originally released through the Progressive Gears label last year, the follow-up to 2018's Hereafter debut, was met with critical acclaim upon release.

Burntfield were formed by guitarist-singer-songwriter Juho Myllylä in Helsinki in 2012. The band have thus far released two EPs, Organic Wave (2013) and Cold Heart (2015). Currently based in Amsterdam, the band also feature bassist Maarten Vos and drummer Steven Favier.

The new vinyl version of Impernanence is available on 140g vinyl, in eco friendly packaging with insert.

Get Impernanence.

