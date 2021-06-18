Watch Bullet For My Valentine’s video for raging new song Knives

Bullet For My Valentine have released the video for brand new single Knives, the first song to be taken from the Welsh metal icons' upcoming seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine.

“I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat," says singer and guitarist Matt Tuck of the raging song. “I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet For My Valentine. It's always been there. I've just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people's heads off in a metaphorical way.”

With its razor-edged riff, juddering drums and mosh-inducing breakdown, Knives lives up to that promise, while the optic-searing video only underlines the point that BFMV are back in the form of their lives.

The follow-up to 2018’s Gravity, Bullet For My Valentine is released in October. According to Tuck, it signifies the start of a brand new era for BFMV.

“This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” he says. “It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it's more visceral and passionate than it's ever been.”

The band have announced a UK tour, kicking off in October 2021 in Nottingham and ending on November 9 in Brighton. Tickets go on general sale from 10am UK time on June 25. BFMV also headline the Download Pilot festival on June 20.

Bullet For My Valentine is available to pre-order now.

(Image credit: Spinefarm/Search & Destroy)

Bullet For My Valentine: Bullet For My Valentine tracklisting

1. Parasite

2.Knives

3.My Reverie

4.No Happy Ever After

5.Can't Escape The Waves

6.Bastards

7.Rainbow Veins

8.Shatter

9.Paralysed

10.Death By A Thousand Cuts

Bullet For My Valentine 2021 UK tour

Oct 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 01: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Nov 02: Hull Bonus Arena

Nov 04: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Nov 05: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Nov 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 09: Brighton Centre