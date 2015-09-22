BFMV, Asking Alexandria in North American tour

Bullet For My Valentine will play 22 dates across North America next year with Asking Alexandria, they’ve confirmed.

More acts are to be announced for what’s being called the British Invasion Tour, which kicks off in February.

BFMV released fifth album Venom last month – their first without bassist Jay James, who quit the band in February to be replaced by Jamie Mathias. They’ll begin a UK and Ireland tour later this month.

Asking Alexandria recruited former Make Me Famous frontman Denis Stoff in May following the departure of Danny Worsnop in January. They’re currently working on the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny and feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock +.

Feb 02: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Feb 03: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Feb 05: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Feb 06: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Feb 09: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Feb 12: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 13: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Feb 16: Kansas City The Midland By AMC, MO

Feb 17: Saint Paul The Myth, MN

Feb 19: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Feb 20: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 23: New York Best Buy Theater, NY

Feb 24: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 25: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Feb 27: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Feb 28: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 01: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Mar 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 03: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 05: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Mar 07: Montreal Metropolis, QC