BFMV detail their biggest UK tour

Bullet For My Valentine have announced their biggest-ever tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Welsh outfit just confirmed Jamie Mathias as their latest member, following the departure of bassist Jay James in February. And they’ve confirmed fifth album Venom will be released on August 14.

Frontman Matt Tuck said of No Way Out, the first track to appear: “To write it, I had to put myself into a very dark place – a place I hadn’t been to for a while mentally.

“It’s one of the heaviest tracks we’ve ever recorded, musically and lyrically. I’ve lived with it for a while now, but every time I hear it, it gives me chills.”

BFMV will headline Camden Rocks in London on May 30.

28 Sep: Belfast Ulster Hall

29 Sep: Dublin Olympia

01 Oct: Bournemouth O2 Academy

02 Oct: Reading Hexagon

03 Oct: Guildford G Live

05 Oct: Aylesbury Theatre

06 Oct: Stoke Victoria Hall

07 Oct: Lincoln Engine Shed

09 Oct: York Barbican

10 Oct: Aberdeen Music Hall

11 Oct: Dunfermline Alhambra

13 Oct: Middlebrough Empire

14 Oct: Carlisle Sands

16 Oct: Leicester O2 Academy

17 Oct: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

18 Oct: Folkestone Leas Cliff

20 Oct: Swansea Brangwyn Hall

21 Oct: Southampton O2 Guildhall

22 Oct: Ipswich Regent Corn Exchange