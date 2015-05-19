BFMV detail their biggest UK tour

Bullet For My Valentine have announced their biggest-ever tour of the UK and Ireland.
The Welsh outfit just confirmed Jamie Mathias as their latest member, following the departure of bassist Jay James in February. And they’ve confirmed fifth album Venom will be released on August 14.
Frontman Matt Tuck said of No Way Out, the first track to appear: “To write it, I had to put myself into a very dark place – a place I hadn’t been to for a while mentally.
“It’s one of the heaviest tracks we’ve ever recorded, musically and lyrically. I’ve lived with it for a while now, but every time I hear it, it gives me chills.”
BFMV will headline Camden Rocks in London on May 30.
Tour dates
28 Sep: Belfast Ulster Hall
29 Sep: Dublin Olympia
01 Oct: Bournemouth O2 Academy
02 Oct: Reading Hexagon
03 Oct: Guildford G Live
05 Oct: Aylesbury Theatre
06 Oct: Stoke Victoria Hall
07 Oct: Lincoln Engine Shed
09 Oct: York Barbican
10 Oct: Aberdeen Music Hall
11 Oct: Dunfermline Alhambra
13 Oct: Middlebrough Empire
14 Oct: Carlisle Sands
16 Oct: Leicester O2 Academy
17 Oct: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
18 Oct: Folkestone Leas Cliff
20 Oct: Swansea Brangwyn Hall
21 Oct: Southampton O2 Guildhall
22 Oct: Ipswich Regent Corn Exchange