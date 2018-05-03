Buddy Guy brings in Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and more for new album

Buddy Guy - The Blues Is Alive And Well 1. A Few Good Years

2. Guilty As Charged

3. Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

4. The Blues Is Alive And Well

5. Bad Day

6. Blue No More (featuring James Bay)

7. Whiskey For Sale

8. You Did The Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)

9. Old Fashioned

10. When My Day Comes

11. Nine Below Zer

12. Ooh Daddy

13. Somebody Up There

14. End Of The Line

Buddy Guy has announced that his new album will be out next month.

The Tom Hambridge-produced record is titled The Blues Is Alive And Well and it’ll be released on June 15 via Silvertone/RCA Records.

It features a total of 14 tracks, and includes guest appearances from Jeff Beck and James Bay along with Rolling Stones pair Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Beck and Richards team up on the track Cognac, while Jagger guests on You Did The Crime. Bay’s contribution comes on the song Blue No More.

It’s also been announced that Guy will appear on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which will debut on the streaming service tomorrow (May 4).

The 81-year-old blues legend is currently on tour across North America and will take to the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this coming weekend.