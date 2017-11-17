Brutai Release Drum Through Video For Lucidity

Brutai drummer Matthieu Bauer has released a drum through video of the band’s track Lucidity ahead of the band’s support slot with Kobra And The Lotus.

“I am excited to launch my new drum playthrough for the track Lucidity before we hit the road with Kobra and the Lotus next week,” says Bauer. “I’d describe my playing as raw, and the emotion I put into this track when performing it can be compared to waves during a turbulent storm, at times pulverising and brutal and other times smooth just like the tone of the song. I use DW Drums and Meinl cymbals, two of my favourite brands to perform with. See you on the road.”

The band, recently featured in the Limelight section of Prog, and also nominated for Best New Band category in Metal Hammer’s Golden Gods this year, will support Kobra And The Lotus at the following dates:

Southampton Talking Heads - November 22

Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms - 23

Manchester Rebellion - 24

Dublin The Rox - 25

Belfast Vodoo - 26

Glasgow Audio - 28

Newcastle Think Tank - 29

Wolverhampton Slade Rooms - 30

Bridgwater Cobblestones - Dec 1

Sheffield Corporation - 2

London Underworld - 3