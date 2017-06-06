Brutai premiere lyric video for The Border

Brutai have released a lyric video for their track The Border exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the UK outfit’s latest album titled Born, which was released last year via Transcend Music.

Brutai frontman Felix Lawrie says: “This song is a pure showcase of everything the band stands for musically.

“It’s a seven-minute epic that exhibits crazy time signatures, huge synths, epic riffs, ridiculous amounts of vocal layering and tells of a monumental journey of a person taking the decision to try and escape a tyrant’s rule and leaving everything and everyone they love behind.

“Lyrically it continues on from the situation described in Of Ashes. The song ends with a huge chorus with up to 10 vocal parts at once creating a wall of harmony that plays out to the end as the other instruments drop out. As they fall silent it’s a beautiful moment and draws this sense of satisfaction as you reflect on everything.”

Brutai are gearing up to play this weekend’s Download in the UK and have a handful of live dates scheduled around their festival set. Find a full list below.

Jun 07: Bournemouth Sound Circus (with Sikth)

Jun 11: Download Festival

Jun 28: London The Black Heart (with Caligula’s Horse)

Aug 17: Basingstoke Sanctuary (with Vola)

