Bruit ≤ release haunting new live video for The Machine Is Burning

French post-rockers Bruit ≤ have released a video for the ten-minute long The Machine Is Burning. The song is taken from the band's upcoming debut album The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again which will be released through Elusive Sound on April 2.

The new video, which you can watch below, was recorded last November in the Gesu church in Toulouse, France, on the day the country was "fully re-confined; overwhelmed by the impact of the second pandemic wave. It was, therefore, in a gloomy and anxious atmosphere, obtaining permission to shoot that very morning, that the band recorded this “bruit” (noise) that broke the newly-deafening silence of the dead city." You can watch the video below.

Bruit ≤ are accompanied by a brass section from the Capitol National Orchestra and the organist Wanying Lin, who plays on the incredible organ of the Gesu church built by Cavaillé-Coll (the organ stradivarius). "The Machine Is Burning illustrates the fragile last moments of a system that is burning at it's hottest. From the first fumes to the blinding blaze, the listener is gradually overwhelmed and consumed. In this search for progress built on a rise in intensity, the group attempts to reach the highest peaks and the most encompassing atmosphere."

The album is written like an imageless movie, containing two chapters that illustrate an inevitable repetition of events and a vicious cycle that human civilisations are stuck in. It is an existential tale describing a humanity that experiences apocalypse and rebirth.

Pre-order The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again.