Bruit ≤ announce debut album with video for new single Renaissance

French post-rock quartet Bruit ≤ have released a video for their new single Renaissance, which you can watch below. Renaissance is taken from the band's upcoming debut album The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again which will be released through Elusive Sound on April 2.

''The piece evokes a humanity reborn from its ashes and rebuilding itself from nature," the band explain. "On this track Mehdi Thiriot has created a video clip, woven with symbols that illustrate the everlasting conflict between nature and culture."

The band, who combine post-rock with neoclassical and ambient electronica, signed to Elusive Sound who released their first EP titled Monolith in 2018. The band have been working on their debut album during lockdown.

"We don’t consider this album to be a compilation of separate tracks but more like a poetic interlude where every moment introduces the next," they add. "The listener will only sporadically be guided towards a theme or a voice and will instead find meaning by surrendering to the intangible atmospheres that allow the listener to create their own narratives.

"We prefer long formats because we consider that our modern society disconnects us from our biological and natural rhythm. We think that music should be a medium of re-appropriation of our given time. We have decided not to diffuse our music on corporate streaming platforms, because we believe they contradict the philosophical and political ideals we defend."

Pre-order The Machine Is Burning And Now Everyone Knows It Could Happen Again.