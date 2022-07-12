Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announces 31-date US tour

Bruce Springsteen has announced details of a 31-date North American tour with the E Street Band for early 2023, his first full-band tour on home soil since 2016.

The tour will launch on February 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida and run through to April 14, when he will close out the trek in Newark, in his home state of New Jersey. In May, The Boss announced a string of European stadium shows for Spring 2023, though no UK dates have yet been announced.

"After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said when announcing his European shows. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond."}



The US dates will be the first for the E Street Band since the 14-month tour celebrating 1980 album The River concluded in Australia in February 2017. The band's touring line-up will include longstanding members Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Max Weinberg and Stevie Van Zandt, alongside Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

The US tour runs as follows:

Feb 01: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Feb 03: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Feb 05: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Feb 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Feb 10: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 14: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 16: Austin Moody Center, TX

Feb 18: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Feb 21: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Feb 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA



Mar 02 Denver Ball Arena, CO

Mar 05 St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Mar 07: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 09: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Mar 14: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Mar 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Mar 18: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Mar 20: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 23: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Mar 25: Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 27: Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

Mar 29: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI



Apr 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 03: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Apr 05: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Apr 07: Baltimore Arena, MD

Apr 09: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Apr 11: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Apr 14 Newark Prudential Center, NJ