Bring Me The Horizon in Avalanche video

View promo for track taken from latest Bring Me The Horizon album That's The Spirit

Bring Me The Horizon have released a video for their track Avalanche.

It’s taken from their latest album That’s The Spirit, released last year. Tom Sykes, brother of frontman Oli, directed the video.

Tom says: “This is the first time we’ve worked on filming and editing the whole project. Having creative control over every aspect from start to finish was great, it was a lot of work but extremely rewarding.

“We enjoyed working on it together so much that we’ve decided to start a collaborative company called Fun Blood so we can work on projects together in the future.”

BMTH perform on the Other Stage at Glastonbury on June 24 (Friday).

Bring Me The Horizon remaining tour dates 2016

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK
Oct 31: London O2 Arena
Nov 01: Bournemouth International Centre
Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Nov 05: London O2 Arena
Nov 06: Sheffield Motopoint Arena
Nov 08: Manchester Arena
Nov 09: Glasgow SEE Hydro

