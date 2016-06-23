Bring Me The Horizon in Avalanche video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a video for their track Avalanche.

It’s taken from their latest album That’s The Spirit, released last year. Tom Sykes, brother of frontman Oli, directed the video.

Tom says: “This is the first time we’ve worked on filming and editing the whole project. Having creative control over every aspect from start to finish was great, it was a lot of work but extremely rewarding.

“We enjoyed working on it together so much that we’ve decided to start a collaborative company called Fun Blood so we can work on projects together in the future.”

BMTH perform on the Other Stage at Glastonbury on June 24 (Friday).

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Oct 31: London O2 Arena

Nov 01: Bournemouth International Centre

Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 05: London O2 Arena

Nov 06: Sheffield Motopoint Arena

Nov 08: Manchester Arena

Nov 09: Glasgow SEE Hydro

