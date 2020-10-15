Bring Me The Horizon have a new EP on the way and Babymetal are on it

Bring Me The Horizon have announced details of their new EP, Post Human: Survival Horror. The news was broken in a tweet from the band that simply featured the October 30 release date alongside the cover art and track listing.

The EP collects together the band's recent singles: Ludens, which featured on the soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s video game Death Stranding; Parasite Eve, released in June and described by frontman Oli Sykes as a "message of hope, wrapped in sadness and anger”; and Obey, featuring a guest appearance from rapper Yungblud.

It adds another six tracks, including Kingslayer, which features a guest spot from kawaii legends Babymetal, One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (starring Evanescence's Amy Lee) and IXI (featuring rising South London duo Nova Twins).

In 2019 Sykes told NME, "We’re not going to do an album again, maybe ever. We’re thinking about doing shorter records. I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year"

"I’m really proud of [2019 album] Amo, but it was such a fucking ballache to make. We spent a whole fucking year of our lives making that record. Part of me was like, ‘For what? We’re never going to get to play all of those songs’. You have to ration your creativity over all your songs.

"You write a really cool pop song then you have to write a heavy song to balance out, then you need to think about singles. There’s all this shit you need to think about and how it’s going to sit on a 15 track album. I don’t want to do that."

POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR 30/10/20 pic.twitter.com/etOZE1FPOwOctober 14, 2020

Post Human: Survival Horror tracklist

1. Dear Diary

2. Parasite Eve

3. Tear Drops

4. Obey (feat. Yungblud)

5. Itch For The Cure (When We Will Be Free?)

6. IXI (feat. Nova Twins)

7. Kingslayer (feat. Babymetal)

8. Ludens

9. One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (feat. Amy Lee)