Bring Me The Horizon launch new single Ludens - taken from the Death Stranding soundtrack

Bring Me The Horizon have released a lyric video for their new single Ludens.

The track features on the soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated new video game Death Stranding, which will launch on PlayStation 4 tomorrow (November 8).

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes says: “Death Stranding is a game I’ve been waiting for long before collaborating with them was on the table.

“Kojima-san is one of the few people I would call a hero to me, so making a track for his first game since he left Konami was equal parts daunting, stressful and exciting.

“The whole thing felt surreal and not right. To be honest, I didn’t see where a Bring Me The Horizon song was going to fit into an art house AAA game, but I was stupid to try and pigeonhole Kojima’s style!”

Death Stranding - Timefall: Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding also features artists including Chvrches, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash and Major Lazer & Khalid.

For more on Death Stranding, check out the review from our friends over at Gamesradar.

Bring Me The Horizon recently wrapped up a US tour and will head to the Far East next week for further shows – a run that’ll see the band supporting Babymetal in Japan.

Death Stranding: Timefall

The official soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s new video game Death Stranding features a range of artists including Bring Me The Horizon, Chvrches and The Neighbourhood.View Deal