Bad Religion man gives Bring Me The Horizon a dressing down

Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker has slammed Bring Me The Horizon over a ‘deluded’ backstage poster warning staff not to hinder the Sheffield band during Spain’s Resurrection Fest.
Both bands were on the bill for the opening day of the three-day event, and the veteran punk rocker was not impressed with a warning notice he saw backstage. It features a picture of BMTH and the words: “These people are not to be stopped ever. They may not have a pass. They can escort who they want where they want with or without a pass.”
Baker took a picture of the flyer and posted it to Instagram, along with the caption: “I’m going to stop these people every time I see them today and tell them how much their band sucks.”
BMTH drummer Matt Nicholls replied: “I can’t imagine being as old as you are and still acting like a 14-year-old girl. Saw you at least 10 times and you didn’t bat an eye lid. You got bigger things to worry about nowadays anyway, like ya pension, or cold weather. Dickhead.”
Frontman Oli Sykes added: “Yeah we are not your enemy, winter is your enemy.”
The English group’s response led Baker to write another Instagram post, in which he says BMTH’s apparent air of “entitlement” is what pissed him off.
He writes: “It seems you’ve missed the point entirely. The issue here is entitlement. My post was a comment on your collective delusion that working local crew at a thirty band festival should be required to memorise your faces to spare you the indignity of breaking stride on the way to your backstage oasis or even worse, the humiliation of carrying credentials.
“Your literal display of arrogance (and the hilariously unrecognised irony within it) was what I was sharing with my followers. I honestly don’t know if your music is bad or good – it’s not for old people.
“I meant that you suck as humans. Sorry for the confusion.”
Bring Me The Horizon remaining tour dates 2016
Oct 31: London O2 Arena
Nov 01: Bournemouth International Centre
Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Nov 05: London O2 Arena
Nov 06: Sheffield Motopoint Arena
Nov 08: Manchester Arena
Nov 09: Glasgow SEE Hydro
Bad Religion remaining 2016 tour dates
Jul 08: Badajoz Granirock, Spain
Jul 09: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
Jul 11: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Jul: Dunaujvaros Rock Maraton, Hungary
Jul 13: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jul 15: Wiesbaden Schlacthof, Germany
Jul 16: Bielefeld Ringlokschuppen, Germany
Jul 17: - Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jul 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jul 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jul 22: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Jul 23: Cuschnaus Open Air Lumnzia, Switzerland
Aug 20: Konstanz Rock Am See 30 Years, Germany
