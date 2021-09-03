Bring Me The Horizon continue their Post-Human campaign with a new single

Sheffield’s alt-metal overlords Bring Me The Horizon are due to release a new single, DiE4u, later this month on September 16.

The follow-up to the band’s Post Horror: Human Survival EP, that was released in October last year, and the next in line of what is due to be a succession of releases, DiE4u was announced with the message “‘club hellhole opens September 16” and a Twitter post proclaiming “i k33p h0LdiNG my breATh 4 a m1raCle. h0piNg thE hoLe iN my hEarT w0ULd oF hEaleD s0m3h0W”.

Last August, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Skyes, joined singer/rapper Yungblud onstage at London’s Kentish Town Forum to perform the collaboration track Obey for the first time live. Bring Me will also be performing as part of Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month later in September, and they’ll be embarking on their Post Human: Survival Horror UK tour on September 18.

DiE4u is released on September 16 via Sony Music and can be saved for pre-listening now.