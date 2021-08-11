Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Yungblud perform 2020 collaboration Obey for the first time

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes joined his friend Yungblud onstage at London’s Kentish Town Forum last night (August 10) to give the BMTH/Yungblud collab Obey a live premiere.

The hard-hitting track was released on Bring Me The Horizon’s 2020 EP Post Human: Survival Horror, which gave the Sheffield quintet a second UK number one album when given a physical release in January this year.

Yungblud, aka Doncaster-born singer/rapper Dominic Harrison, is playing an impressive five nights at the 2,300 capacity North London venue. The onstage collaboration between the two Yorkshire artists was a highlight of the second of the five scheduled gigs.

Oli Sykes has already featured on two collaborative tracks in 2021, No More Friends, an entertainingly bitter duet with US singer-songwriter Olivia O’Brien, and Obliterate, a track recorded with the now defunct Lotus Eater. The Glasgow group disbanded last month following allegations of sexual abuse and assault being levelled at frontman Paul Collins by former partners.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently working upon new material.