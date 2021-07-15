So, Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes has got permanent vampire fangs now

So Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes is a vampire now. Well, sort of. Yesterday, the vocalist and his wife took to social media to show off the results of an unconventional dental procedure, which left the couple with two pointed canine teeth.

Via Instagram and TikTok, Sykes wrote: "So I’m kinda a vampire now…", while wife Alissa Salls said: “Bitten by a shadow bonded by bloodbaths and it forever feels like yesterday.” Who said romance was dead? Either way, we think they look great.

If you're thinking of sporting the Dracula-inspired look yourself, according to Canadian dental practice Erbsville Dental, the process of getting pointy gnashers is often the same procedure as achieving the reverse. Their site reads:

"People can be born with extra pointed or slightly longer canine teeth. Some call these vampire teeth. Cosmetic dentists can reshape these to look less obvious for those who are unhappy with their appearance.

"As you can imagine, the same procedure to make you look less vampirish can also be used to do just the opposite and give you...vampire-like canines"

Sykes has also revealed to be working on new music. In June, the singer posted a short – and surprisingly brutal – snippet on TikTok of Bring Me The Horizon's latest material, asking fans "Is this too crazy?" It probably won't be as crazy as getting vampire teeth, that's for sure.

Check out the couple's fangs below:

