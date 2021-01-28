Bring Me The Horizon announce three super-intimate UK shows

Rock heavyweights Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be playing a small run of intimate UK shows, where they will perform 2020’s critically-acclaimed Post Human: Survival Horror EP in full.

The first stop on the mini-tour will be two shows at PRYZM in Kingston on September 16 (7pm and 9pm), followed by Liverpool’s Mountain Hall on September 18. Due to their expected popularity, tickets will be limited to just four per person. Kingston dates commenced sale yesterday, while Liverpool’s concert goes on sale today at 11am.

Post Human: Survival Horror is currently in the running to be the band’s second release to reach number one in the UK album charts. The EP charted at number 5 in the UK when released digitally back in October, but having been released on vinyl, CD and cassette on January 22, is now just over 100 sales away from the top spot. The nine-track EP also features cameos from Babymetal , Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee and Yungblud.

Of course with the pandemic still at large, the dates may be subject to change depending on government regulations.

You can purchase tickets from BMTH's website.