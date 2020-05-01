Babymetal are officially one of the 10 greatest metal bands ever

In the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, we run down the 50 Greatest Metal Bands Ever – as voted by you.

We're not giving away too many spoilers, but we can reveal that Babymetal crashed into the Top 10. To celebrate we spoke to Su-Metal and Moametal about their incredible rise.

How does it feel to be voted into the Top 10 metal bands of all time?

Su-Metal: “I honestly can’t believe it… especially ‘of all time!’ It’s truly an honour to hear that people regard Babymetal in that way and it gives me more strength to do what I love. Thank you so much for the love and support!”

Why do you think the Babymetal fanbase is so passionate?

Moametal: “I myself would like to know the reason why we have an amazing fanbase! Could you be so kind to survey each one of our fans? Ha ha ha! And if you do, please make sure to share the results with me. One of the biggest reasons why we’ve been able to continue Babymetal is because of the pouring love and support from our fans. All our fans, people who love Babymetal, and our staff make up what we call Team Babymetal. Words cannot express the appreciation we have to all of those who continue to support us. We will continue to do our best!”

Do you feel like pioneers in terms of bringing Japanese metal music and culture to a bigger audience?

Su-Metal: “I hope so! While we are performing, it’s so fun seeing small children and fans singing along to our Japanese lyrics. We are so lucky to have such a wide fanbase and have the opportunity to tour internationally. It’s also gratifying to hear from so many people that Babymetal helped widen the range of music they choose to listen to.”

Ten years ago, did you envisage being in the position you are in today?

Moametal: “I am currently 20 years old. It’s incredible to think that I have spent half of my life as part of Babymetal. When I first started, I would have never imagined that I would be spending half of my life as Moametal, and never would I have thought that I would have the opportunity to meet so many people worldwide and be supported by so many people. It’s just so mind-boggling to think of what we have accomplished so far over these past 10 years and I feel absolutely lucky to have had such an experience. I’m glad that I’ve continued to do my best because if I hadn’t, I couldn’t have met so many people, travelled to different countries, or had the opportunity to try such a wide variety of food from all over the world! If I were to have the chance to speak to myself 10 years ago, I would tell myself, ‘No matter how difficult it may seem right now, don’t give up and keep going for the next 10 years. Not only is it incredibly special that I am a part of this for 10 years, but also to think that our fans [would] continually support us for a decade is absolutely remarkable – so appreciate and enjoy this experience!’”

