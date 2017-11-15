Bring Me The Horizon 2004 - 2013 compilation set for release

Bring Me The Horizon’s early material is to be celebrated in a new compilation album later this month.

Titled 2004 - 2013, the collection spans the band’s material from throughout their time on Epitaph Records. It’ll launch on November 24 and is currently available for pre-order.

A statement on the album reads: “Bring Me The Horizon are currently one of the biggest bands in the active rock scene. But back in the early part of the century they were angst-ridden boys from England and their sound was deathcore.

“Bring Me The Horizon have changed a lot over the years. When they formed in 2003, the band played thrashy, breakdown-studded songs influenced by the screaming, slashing sound of American metalcore.

“Gradually, the group began incorporating electronic passages, acoustic strumming, ominous keyboards and orchestral elements into their music, and the band became all the more popular for it. Yet, despite their experimentation, Bring Me The Horizon remained undeniably rooted in metal.

“This collection of songs showcases the roots of the band, the best songs from their early releases on Epitaph Records.”

Find the cover art and tracklist for 2004 - 2013 below.

Last month, the band’s Jordan Fish and Oli Sykes successfully scaled the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds in support of Friends Of PICU, after Fish’s baby son Eliot was cared for at Southampton’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit following a brain haemorrhage when he was just four days old.

The pair’s Just Giving page is still taking donations.

Bring Me The Horizon 2004 - 2013 tracklist

Traitors Never Play Hang-Man Pray For Plagues Diamonds Aren’t Forever The Sadness Will Never End Chelsea Smile The Comedown Blessed With A Curse It Never Ends Don’t Go Crucify Me Shadow Moses Go To Hell, For Heaven’s Sake Can You Feel My Heart Sleepwalking Anti-Vist

