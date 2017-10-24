Bring Me The Horizon pair scale summit of Kilimanjaro

Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish and Oli Sykes have successfully scaled the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

Frontman Sykes posted a picture of the achievement on Instagram along with several other shots of the gruelling climb, while Fish also shared the news of Facebook.

The pair reported last year that they would be undertaking the epic trek in support of Friends Of PICU, after Fish’s baby son Eliot was cared for at Southampton’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit following a brain haemorrhage when he was just four days old.

Fish says: “We made it to the highest point in Africa and conquered Kilimanjaro! What a crazy week. Thanks for all of your support and thanks to Tom and Oli for sharing in this amazing experience and supporting the charity so wholeheartedly.

“If you would like to support the charity please donate on our JustGiving page.”

They are looking to raise a total of £100,000 and donations are still being accepted, with the current total sitting at close to £70,000.

