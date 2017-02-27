This Snoop Dogg x Bring Me The Horizon mashup really works

Hip-hop and rock music are no strangers to each other. From Aerosmith and Run DMC to Anthrax and Public Enemy to Linkin Park and Jay-Z, these two worlds collide more often than you think. Seriously, just a cursory scroll through YouTube will serve you a smorgasbord of mash-ups from the biggest rock and rap names on the planet. Some of these are, of course, bobbins and should never be listened to, but once in a while something genuinely impressive turns up.

Andrew Baena has mashed together Bring Me The Horizon’s Follow You and Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot to create the inventively titled Follow You Like It’s Hot. And it really works! Replacing all of Oli Sykes’ vocals with Snoop and Pharrell Williams, the words and music sync up perfectly creating a completely different (and less rock-y) beast. Mixing one of the most emotional songs in Bring Me’s arsenal with one of the biggest party bangers of all time sounds like a mess on paper, but Andrew has made it work – even the videos mesh together, with a perfectly timed window smash. And who wouldn’t want Snoop soundtracking the apocalypse? It’ll certainly keep everyone chilled.

If you’re missing your fix of Oli Sykes’ vocals, he pops up on While She Sleeps’ new track Silence Speaks.

