Brian Fallon will tour across the UK and Europe in early 2018

Brian Fallon has announced a UK and European tour for early next year.

He’ll play a total of 17 dates with his band The Howling Weather, kicking off at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on February 20 and wrapping up with a set at the Limelight in Belfast on March 11.

The dates have been lined up in support of his upcoming as-yet-untitled studio album, which is now available for pre-order. No firm release date has been set.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale via SeeTickets from Friday (October 27). Support will be provided by David Hause.

Fallon released his debut solo album Painkillers in 2016 after his band The Gaslight Anthem revealed they were going on hiatus in 2015.

Fallon said at the time: “This is renewing my faith in the whole music thing, reminding me it’s still important and still does what it’s supposed to do.”

Find a full list of Fallon’s 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 20: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Feb 23: London Koko, UK

Feb 24: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 25: Bristol SWX, UK

Feb 27: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Feb 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 01: Berlin Astra, Germany

Mar 02: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 03: Nürnberg Löwensaal, Germany

Mar 04: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 08: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Mar 09: Leeds Beckett, UK

Mar 10: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 11: Belfast Limelight, UK

