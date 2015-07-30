Gaslight Anthem announce hiatus

The Gaslight Anthem will go on hiatus after they complete their upcoming European tour.

Brian Fallon and co are to take a break after a run of nine years that’s seen the release of five albums.

The band say: “We’re all going to do other projects and stay active in some way or another, both in and out of music.

“But we’d like to step away from the band until we decide what we’d like to do next. We’d like to recharge and take a step back until we have something we feel excited about, rather than making a record just for the sake of making the next record.”

They add that the decision “feels like the right one for us.”

The Gaslight Anthem formed in 2006 and debut album Sink Or Swim arrived the following year. They released fifth title Get Hurt last year. Their 2012 single 45 remains their highest-charting track.

Their European tour includes appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals next month, plus a double-header show with Against Me in London on August 29.