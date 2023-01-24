Brendon Urie announces the end of Panic! At The Disco: "sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin"

Panic! At The Disco have decided to end their professional career after 19 years.

The news arrived via a statement posted by frontman Brendon Urie on Instagram, in which he reveals his plans to spend more time with his family following the arrival of his forthcoming child.

Urie states that Panic! will disband after the end of their upcoming European tour, which is set to kick off on February 20 in Vienna, before coming to a close on March 10 in Manchester, UK.

Speaking of the iconic emo band - now essentially a solo project - who originally formed in 2004, he says: "Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…

"Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way."

Of the reasons why he is wishing to draw a line under his project for good, he continues, "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

Panic! At The Disco released their final studio album in 2022 with Viva Las Vengeance.

