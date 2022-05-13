Brand new Klaus Schulze track Der Hauch des Lebens - Pt#5 streaming now

The late German electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze, who sadly died last month, has a brand new piece of music streaming. you can listen to Der Hauch des Lebens - Pt#5 in full below.

The new song is taken from Schulze's upcoming new studio album, his 47th under his own name, Deus Arrakis, which will be released through through SPV records on July 1.

The new album features contains three brand new tracks with more than 77 minutes of playing time, and had been inspired by Schulze's collaboration with film composer Hans Zimmer n the Oscar-winning soundtrack to the 2021 remake of Dune.

"I needed more of that Spice," Schulze recently said of is new alb m. "From there I felt completely unleashed and just played and played… at the end of that second private Dune journey I realised: Deus Arrakis became another salute to Frank Herbert and to that great gift of life in general."

Deus Arrakis will be available as a gatefold triple LP edition with etching and printed inner sleeves as well as Digipak CD

Pre-order Deus Arrakis.