Klaus Schulze will release new album Deus Arrakis in June

German electronic pioneer Klaus Schulze will release his first new music for four years in June

(Image credit: Press)

German electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze has announced that he will release a brand new studio album Deus Arrakis through SPV records on June 10. It's his first new studio album since 2019's Next Of Kin.

The new album features contains three brand new tracks with more than 77 minutes of playing time. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

"After many years of successful collaboration with SPV, it was only natural to put my new album back into the proven hands of an excellent team," Schulze says of the his relationship with SPV. "I'm happy that the fruitful collaboration continues and wish us all a successful release for my new album Deus Arrakis, which is very close to my heart."

Opening track Osiris will be released this Friday to all streaming platforms.

Deus Arrakis will be available as a high quality triple LP edition in a 3LP gatefold sleeve with black 180g vinyl, with etching and printed inner sleeves as well as CD versions in a digipak.

Pre-order Deus Arrakis.

(Image credit: SPV Records)

Klaus Schulze: Deus Arrakis
1. Osiris
2. Seth
3. Der Hauch des Lebens

