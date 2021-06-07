Brad Whitford: I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever performing again

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has cast doubt on the idea of the band playing live again.

Speaking on the Joe Bonamassa podcast Live from Nerdville, Whitford talks about the band's scheduled European tour, saying, "They tried to plan one last year, and they're talking about next year. It's a pipe dream right now. Nothing's gonna happen for a long time. Sometimes I'm not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that's gonna happen."

After talking about how Brexit has made it harder for bands to get work visas for European dates, Whitford adds, "I mean, I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again at this stage, because age is becoming a real factor. It is what it is."

Aerosmith announced a 14-date European tour in late 2019, with shows in June and July 2020 set to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary. The tour was eventually moved to summer 2021, but in February of this year the rescheduled dates were also postponed. Aerosmith's website now lists those dates as scheduled for 2022.

At the time of the most recent postponement, Aerosmith also appeared to confirm that they'd been booked to play at next year's Glastonbury festival - they'd been scheduled to appear in 2020 - but the new date was swiftly removed from their website.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Bonamassa and Whitford discuss Aerosmith's blue collar appeal, the importance of eye contact at small shows, and the paranoia associated with going on tour with an original 1959 Stratocaster.