Aerosmith move European and Russian tour to 2021

Aerosmith have taken the decision to move their 2020 European and Russian tour to next year.

The band were due to hit the road later this month, but have announced a new run of 14 dates which are set to take place in May and June 2021.

Aerosmith say in a statement: “Aerosmith is and always will be a band for the fans, of the fans and by the fans. It is for this reason that we have made the decision to reschedule our European tour to summer 2021, in an effort to keep the focus on the health and wellbeing of everyone during this unprecedented time.

“Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder, your point of purchase will be in contact directly with further details.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule our show in Mönchengladbach, we are beyond disappointed and look forward to seeing our fans in Germany as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be safe and kind to one another. Love, Aerosmith.”

Aerosmith will be joined on the 2021 dates by Rival Sons for all shows with the exception of Moscow. Find a list of the rescheduled dates below.

In April, Aerosmith announced that their planned Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency was to be put on hold with those dates still to be rescheduled.