Bowling For Soup back for another round

Bowling For Soup have confirmed a UK tour for February next year.
It’s called The How About Another Round Tour – and the name reflects how the band feel.
Frontman Jaret Reddick says: “On the Farewell Tour, we made it clear that ‘farewell’ wasn’t goodbye. We’d over-extended ourselves for two decades and we needed a break.
“I don’t ever expect BFS to go away, but we had to make some changes to our touring schedule if things were going to move forward in a productive and positive manner.”
He adds: “It really has been good being able to catch our breath. I feel like our shows are even better than they were a few years back.”
The band released an album of re-recorded popular tracks earlier this year.
Bowling For Soup UK dates
Feb 01: Glasgow O2 Academy
Feb 02: Newcastle O2 Academy
Feb 03: Leeds O2 Academy
Feb 04: Liverpool O2 Academy
Feb 05: Academy Manchester
Feb 06: Birmingham O2 Academy
Feb 07: Sheffield O2 Academy
Feb 08: Norwich UEA
Feb 09: Nottingham Rock City
Feb 10: Guildford G Live
Feb 11: London Camden Roundhouse
Feb 12: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Feb 13: Southampton Guildhall
Feb 14: Cardiff Great Hall
Feb 15: O2 Academy Bristol