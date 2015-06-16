Bowling For Soup back for another round

Bowling For Soup have confirmed a UK tour for February next year.

It’s called The How About Another Round Tour – and the name reflects how the band feel.

Frontman Jaret Reddick says: “On the Farewell Tour, we made it clear that ‘farewell’ wasn’t goodbye. We’d over-extended ourselves for two decades and we needed a break.

“I don’t ever expect BFS to go away, but we had to make some changes to our touring schedule if things were going to move forward in a productive and positive manner.”

He adds: “It really has been good being able to catch our breath. I feel like our shows are even better than they were a few years back.”

The band released an album of re-recorded popular tracks earlier this year.

Feb 01: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 02: Newcastle O2 Academy

Feb 03: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 04: Liverpool O2 Academy

Feb 05: Academy Manchester

Feb 06: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 07: Sheffield O2 Academy

Feb 08: Norwich UEA

Feb 09: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 10: Guildford G Live

Feb 11: London Camden Roundhouse

Feb 12: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Feb 13: Southampton Guildhall

Feb 14: Cardiff Great Hall

Feb 15: O2 Academy Bristol