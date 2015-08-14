Bon Jovi release Teardrop video

Bon Jovi have released a lyric video for their track A Teardrop To The Sea.

It’s the latest song lifted from “fan album” Burning Bridges which is out August 21 and follows We Don’t Run and Blind Love.

Jon Bon Jovi said of the record: “It’s sort of a hint as to where we’re going musically – but the new album, the real new album, will be early next year.”

Burning Bridges is now available to pre-order.

The band will start an 11-date tour in Indonesia on September 11 and wrap up the run of shows in Israel on October 3.

Burning Bridges track list

01. A Teardrop To The Sea 02. We Don’t Run 03. Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning 04. We All Fall Down 05. Blind Love 06. Who Would You Die For 07. Fingerprints 08. Life Is Beautiful 09. I’m Your Man 10. Burning Bridges