Bon Jovi release We Don’t Run video

Bon Jovi have released a lyric video for their track We Don’t Run.

It’s the brand-new song taken from “fan record” Burning Bridges, mostly made up of material from previous studio sessions.

The band have described We Don’t Run as “an anthem in the Bon Jovi tradition.” It was co-written by frontman Jon Bon Jovi and producer John Shanks.

The singer tells WCBS-FM: “This is a fan record to accompany a twelve-show international tour. It’s songs that weren’t finished, that were finished, a couple of new ones like the one we released as a single.

“It’s sort of a hint as to where we’re going musically – but the new album, the real new album, will be early next year.”

Burning Bridges is launched on August 21. The release to follow will be their first without any input from former guitarist Richie Sambora, who left in 2013.

Tracklist

01. We Don’t Run – new 02. Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning – The Circle sessions 03. Mona Lisa – Bounce sessions 04. Nothing – Have A Nice Day sessions 05. Who Says You Can’t Go Home featuring Keith Urban – Have A Nice Day sessions 06. This Ain’t Love – The Circle sessions 07. State Of Our Union – What About Now sessions 08. Shine – What About Now sessions 09. Times Like These – What About Now sessions 10. Beautiful Day – Finding Neverland musical 11. Start Your Own Revolution – A.K.A Reunion 12. This Is Our House – Greatest Hits 13. I’ve Giving Me To You – What About Now sessions 14. I’m On My Way – The Circle sessions 15. Second Chances – The Circle sessions 16. The Ghost Of A Good Thing – The Circle sessions

Tracklist

01. A Teardrop To the Sea 02. We Don’t Run 03. Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning 04. We All Fall Down 05. Blind Love 06. Who Would You Die For 07. Fingerprints 08. Life Is Beautiful 09. I’m Your Man 10. Burning Bridges