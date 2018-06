Bon Jovi have lanched a lyric video for their track Blind Love.

It appears on “fan album” Burning Bridges, to be released on August 21.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently said: “This is a fan record to accompany a twelve-show international tour. It’s sort of a hint as to where we’re going musically – but the new album, the real new album, will be early next year.”

The band’s published dates start with a show in Indonesia on September 11 and end with one in Israel on October 3.