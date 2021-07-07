Bob Vylan announce UK 2021 tour, backed by a new industry-saving initiative

In celebration of the success of their 2020 album We Live Here, London grime punks Bob Vylan have announced a UK headline tour kicking off in July and running through to August 2021.

Supported by The Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery's £1M initiative aimed at kick-starting the UK's grassroots music scene, anyone that purchases a ticket for the tour can bring a friend for free – as long as the person accompanying you shows a physical or digital lottery ticket or scratch-card at the door.

Witch Fever and Zand will be joining the band as special guests. Bob Vylan have said of the announcement: "It's been a long time coming! This tour is for everybody that's been patiently waiting to experience our album We Live Here live.

"We can promise it's going to be a wild ride and we've picked some incredible artists (Witch Fever and Zand) to join us on this trip! With live music taking such a hit during the pandemic we were sure to pick venues that serve the community they're part of and we're excited to get out and bring The Church of Vylan to the people!"

Supporting artist Witch Fever comment: "We are so excited to be going back on tour after so long, and to do it with with Bob Vylan and Zand is perfect! They’re forces to be reckoned with! We’re thrilled to be part of such a powerful line up of outspoken musicians that don’t take any shit! We’ll see you in the pit!"

Tickets will be available from Monday 12th July, 9pm over on Bob Vylan's website.

Jul 28: Southampton The Joiners, UK

Jul 29: Stafford Redrum, UK

Jul 30: Manchester Yes Basement, UK

Aug 03: Leicester The Musician, UK

Aug 04: Blackpool Bootleg Social, UK

Aug 05: York Fulford Arms, UK

Aug 06: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Aug 07: Cheltenham Frog & Fiddle, UK

Aug 09: Exeter Cavern, UK

Aug 10: St Albans The Horn, UK

Aug 11: Brighton Hope & Ruin, UK

Aug 12: London 100 Club, UK

Aug 17: Guildford The Boileroom, UK

Aug 18: Tunbridge Wells Forum, UK