Bob Mould shares lyric video for explosive new single Forecast Of Rain

Bob Mould has released a lyric video for his new single Forecast Of Rain.

It’s the latest track taken from the former Husker Du musician’s upcoming album Blue Hearts, with Mould debuting American Crisis from the follow-up to 2019’s Sunshine Rock last month.

The song is a response to the moment last month when Black Lives Matter protestors outside the White House were tear-gassed to clear the way for US President Donald Trump to pose with a bible outside St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington DC.

Speaking about Forecast Of Rain, Mould says: “As a child, my mother took me to Sunday Mass. I’ve written many songs around religion. In the 2000s, I went back to the Catholic Church for three years – but I did not find my place.

“I recognise the importance of religion for those who believe: the worship, the rituals, the community, loving thy neighbour, following commandments, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. In short, be nice to people, help however you can, and don’t steal stuff.

“But right now, I’m having a hard time understanding how certain religious sectarians can support the behaviour of those who occupy the People’s House.

“How can you endorse their disregard for truth? How can you tolerate the incessant vindictiveness? How can you stand by your man while people are tear-gassed to clear a path to the Lord’s House?

“I’m not good at quoting scripture, but I can manage two words: Jesus wept.”

Mould is joined on the new album by bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster, with longtime collaborator Beau Sorenson handling engineering duties.

Bob Mould: Blue Hearts

Bob Mould: Blue Hearts

1. Heart On My Sleeve

2. Next Generation

3. American Crisis

4. Fireball

5. Forecast Of Rain

6. When You Left

7. Siberian Butterfly

8. Everyth!ng To You

9. Racing To The End

10. Baby Needs A Cookie

11. Little Pieces

12. Leather Dreams

13. Password To My Soul

14. The Ocean