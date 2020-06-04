Listen to Bob Mould vent his anger on new single American Crisis

Bob Mould has released a lyric video for his brand new single American Crisis.

It’s the first material taken from the former Husker Du frontman’s upcoming studio album Blue Hearts which is set to launch on September 25 through Merge Records.

The explosive track sees Mould bristling with indignation at the USA in 2020, with the vocalist and guitarist explaining: “American Crisis is a tale of two times: Past Time and Present Time.

“The parallels between 1984 and 2020 are a bit scary for me: telegenic, charismatic leaders, praised and propped up by extreme Evangelicals, either ignoring an epidemic (HIV/AIDS) or being outright deceitful about a pandemic (COVID-19).”

Mould has also revealed that all proceeds from American Crisis through June 7 will go directly towards OutFront Minnesota and Black Visions Collective.

Mould is joined on the new album by bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster, with longtime collaborator Beau Sorenson on engineering duties.

Blue Hearts is now available to pre-order.

Bob Mould: Blue Hearts

1. Heart On My Sleeve

2. Next Generation

3. American Crisis

4. Fireball

5. Forecast Of Rain

6. When You Left

7. Siberian Butterfly

8. Everyth!ng To You

9. Racing To The End

10. Baby Needs A Cookie

11. Little Pieces

12. Leather Dreams

13. Password To My Soul

14. The Ocean